Simmons Bank Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Comcast by 18.9% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 832,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,810,000 after buying an additional 132,442 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 9.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 5.5% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Comcast by 30.5% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 65,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Comcast Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

