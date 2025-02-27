Simmons Bank Sells 128 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,985 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average of $117.94. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

