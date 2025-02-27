Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 2,665.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,119,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,826,276 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $403,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,703,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period.

MTBA opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

