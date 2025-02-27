SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

Shares of SITE opened at $129.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.57. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 153,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $1,684,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

