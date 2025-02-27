Sonnet BioTherapeutics Showcases Data on SON-1010 at AACR IO Conference

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) announced on February 26, 2025, that it presented a compilation of data at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) IO Conference. The information was disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8‑K and accompanied by a corporate press release.

Get alerts:

At the conference, a poster entitled “Combination immunotherapy with an albumin-binding interleukin-12 fusion protein that extends cytokine half-life, targets the tumor microenvironment, and enhances therapeutic efficacy” was presented by Dr. Sant Chawla, Principal Investigator at the Sarcoma Oncology Center in Santa Monica, California. This marked the first public presentation that compiles the overall strategy of the Company’s Fully Human Albumin Binding (F H AB®) platform with existing data.

The Company’s lead candidate, SON-1010, is a proprietary version of recombinant human interleukin‑12 (rhIL‑12) configured with the F H AB platform. This novel approach is designed to extend the cytokine’s half‑life and enhance its localization to the tumor microenvironment (TME), thereby aiming to improve the therapeutic index. In a previously reported update from December 2024, SON-1010 administered as a monotherapy at its highest dose showed clinical benefit in 48% of patients, including a partial response in a patient with clear cell sarcoma.

The poster presentation further outlined several approaches under evaluation. These include:

• Administration of SON-1010 as a monotherapy,

• Co‑administration with a checkpoint inhibitor (atezolizumab) to upregulate PD‑L1 in the TME,

• Alternating treatment with an immunoreactive chemotherapy drug (trabectedin), and

• Alternating administration with a potent chemotherapeutic regimen (NALIRIFOX) in patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics noted that these strategies are designed to enhance local immune responses and address the safety and tolerability issues that have historically limited the use of cytokine‑based therapies in solid tumors. The Company is actively evaluating SON‑1010 in a Phase 1b/2a study in combination with atezolizumab for platinum‑resistant ovarian cancer. An update on safety data is expected in the first quarter of 2025, while a separate dose‑escalation trial for SON‑1210 in metastatic pancreatic cancer is planned to commence later this year.

By advancing its F H AB platform, Sonnet seeks to improve the delivery and performance of potent immunomodulators in various solid tumor settings, potentially addressing significant unmet needs in oncology. Additional details regarding the poster presentation are available on the Company’s website.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Sonnet BioTherapeutics’s 8K filing here.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Featured Stories