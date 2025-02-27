Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 0.0 %

SOHO opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 323,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 57,666 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 628,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 161,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 45,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

