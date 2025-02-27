Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Down 13.6% – Should You Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 140,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 170,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$16.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

