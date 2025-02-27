SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE) Declares Dividend of $0.01

SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0065 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.37. 11,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,602. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

Get SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF alerts:

About SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (SPTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is a passively managed fund, investing in global technology firms adhering to Shariah investment principles. Stocks selected for the portfolio are weighted based on market-cap SPTE was launched on Nov 30, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.