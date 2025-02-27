SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO) Declares Dividend of $0.03

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPWO traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,421. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. SP Funds S&P World has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.84.
About SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF
