SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Increased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 691,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3,595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 136,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $69.92 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

