SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Position Raised by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 3.9% of Convergence Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $19,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6,605.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 992,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 978,136 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 146.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,197,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,079,000 after purchasing an additional 711,253 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 488,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,833,000 after purchasing an additional 304,355 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,673.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 211,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after buying an additional 208,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,579,000.

Shares of MDYG opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.12 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

