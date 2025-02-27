SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Position Decreased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $17,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 248,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

XBI opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

