Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Spok has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.94. 331,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,884. The company has a market cap of $343.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. Spok has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Spok had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Spok will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Spok from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday.

About Spok



Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

