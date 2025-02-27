Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Spok has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years.
Spok Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPOK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.94. 331,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,884. The company has a market cap of $343.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. Spok has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $18.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley upgraded Spok from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday.
About Spok
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.
