Sprott Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY)

Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) by 227.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,735 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Gold Royalty were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GROY. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,753,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 90,323 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the third quarter valued at $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Gold Royalty by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 779,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,351 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 57,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,112,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 668,784 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Gold Royalty from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Gold Royalty from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Gold Royalty Trading Up 3.0 %

GROY stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $235.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

