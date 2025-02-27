SRN Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,978 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SRN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 89.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,402 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $113,828,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3,103.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,995,000 after buying an additional 1,632,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,496,777,000 after buying an additional 1,537,880 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 151.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,210,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $66.07 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $53.76 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

