SRN Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SRN Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 164.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cummins by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $367.04 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.88 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.67.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

