Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.670-3.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion.

Stantec Stock Down 4.3 %

STN stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.48. 126,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.01. Stantec has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1574 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stantec

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.