Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Trading Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 595,533 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 399,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Star Diamond Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$27.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Star Diamond Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.