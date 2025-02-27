Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Announces Earnings Results

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $20.15. 3,183,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $21.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on STWD. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

