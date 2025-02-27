Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF accounts for 1.9% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 196.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $334,000.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $115.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.10. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $127.17. The company has a market capitalization of $432.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7787 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

