Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $179.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.43. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $192.18.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

