Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Monro Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. Monro has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 30.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

