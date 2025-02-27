Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Talos Energy Put Options (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,075 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 516% compared to the typical volume of 337 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on TALO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.
Read Our Latest Report on TALO
Institutional Trading of Talos Energy
Talos Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TALO traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $14.67.
Talos Energy Company Profile
Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Talos Energy
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.