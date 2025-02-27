Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Talos Energy Put Options (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,075 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 516% compared to the typical volume of 337 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TALO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TALO

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Talos Energy Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 113.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 787.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.