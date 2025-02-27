StockNews.com Upgrades Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

LFUS has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $240.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $222.73 and a 12 month high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,207.10. The trade was a 18.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 126.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $570,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 38.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 181,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

