Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Up 8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) rose 8% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 527,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 768,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPCR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 333,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,782,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 14.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of -2.75.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.