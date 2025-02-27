Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Sun Communities updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.140-1.220 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 6.820-7.060 EPS.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SUI traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.17. 245,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,387. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.55. Sun Communities has a one year low of $110.98 and a one year high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUI

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.