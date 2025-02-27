Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.880-14.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 3.370-3.420 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.3 %

SNPS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $471.66. 392,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,354. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a one year low of $457.00 and a one year high of $624.80.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.