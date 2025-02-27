Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 94.0% in February

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the January 31st total of 291,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

Tantech Trading Down 7.9 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd ( NASDAQ:TANH Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 4.38% of Tantech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TANH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 79,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. Tantech has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $63.60.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

See Also

