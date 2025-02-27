Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 94.0% in February

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANHGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the January 31st total of 291,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tantech

Institutional Trading of Tantech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANHFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 4.38% of Tantech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:TANH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 79,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. Tantech has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $63.60.

About Tantech

(Get Free Report)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.