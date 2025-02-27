Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 94.0% in February

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the January 31st total of 291,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Tantech
Tantech Trading Down 7.9 %
NASDAQ:TANH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 79,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. Tantech has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $63.60.
About Tantech
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.
