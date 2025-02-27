Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:THFree Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of TH stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $576.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

