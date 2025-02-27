Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of TH stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $576.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

