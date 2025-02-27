Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $143.43 and last traded at $139.43, with a volume of 395454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Teleflex Stock Down 21.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 16,600.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth $54,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

