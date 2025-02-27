Tenet Healthcare (THC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/26/2025 – Tenet Healthcare is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2025 – Tenet Healthcare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $161.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2025 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:THC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.98. The stock had a trading volume of 629,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,218. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $88.98 and a one year high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Tenet Healthcare Co alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 16,520.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 122.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 72.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $466,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.