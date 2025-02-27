Tenet Healthcare (THC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/26/2025 – Tenet Healthcare is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2025 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/13/2025 – Tenet Healthcare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $161.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/7/2025 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2025 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:THC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.98. The stock had a trading volume of 629,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,218. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $88.98 and a one year high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
