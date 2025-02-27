Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Down 96.1% in February

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the January 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $25.07. 7,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,631. Terna has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $27.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20.

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

