Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Down 96.1% in February

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the January 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Terna Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $25.07. 7,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,631. Terna has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $27.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20.
About Terna
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Terna
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.