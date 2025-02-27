TETRA Technologies’ (TTI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $514.72 million, a P/E ratio of 195.85 and a beta of 2.04.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2,038.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 989,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 26,322 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

