The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. The GEO Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.740-0.880 EPS.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,841,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,301. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 94.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEO. Northland Securities raised their price objective on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Noble Financial downgraded The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

