The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 3.9% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares in the company, valued at $72,015,903.53. The trade was a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $618.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $614.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.19. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.42 and a 1-year high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

