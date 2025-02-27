The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 171,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.8% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 24,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $390.40 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $387.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.17 and its 200-day moving average is $398.42.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

