Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, an increase of 939.1% from the January 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Thungela Resources Price Performance
TNGRF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. 108,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,407. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. Thungela Resources has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $7.94.
Thungela Resources Company Profile
