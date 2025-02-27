Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, an increase of 939.1% from the January 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

TNGRF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. 108,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,407. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. Thungela Resources has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

