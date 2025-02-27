Top Biotech Stocks To Research – February 27th

Danaher, AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Moderna, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that focus on biotechnological research and development, including new drugs, therapies, and medical technologies that are generally based on living organisms. These stocks can be highly volatile, with their value often influenced by clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, and advancements in scientific research. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $207.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. Danaher has a twelve month low of $196.80 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.78.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,445. The company has a market cap of $360.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.08 and a 200 day moving average of $186.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $528.76. 558,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,678. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $493.30 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $199.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

MRNA traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,537,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,604,699. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.59. Moderna has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $481.01. 272,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,765. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $437.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

