Top Biotech Stocks To Watch Today – February 26th

Danaher, AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Enveric Biosciences, United Therapeutics, GSK, and Cencora are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies operating in the biotechnology sector, which focus on researching, developing, and commercializing products such as pharmaceuticals, therapies, and medical technologies. Because these companies often face high research costs, regulatory hurdles, and market uncertainties, their stocks can be volatile while offering significant growth potential when breakthroughs occur. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.42. 1,497,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,174. The company has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a 1-year low of $196.80 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $202.93. 1,340,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,317. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $207.32. The firm has a market cap of $358.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $537.74. The stock had a trading volume of 498,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,749. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $493.30 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $548.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.46. The firm has a market cap of $205.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Enveric Biosciences (ENVB)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

NASDAQ:ENVB traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 115,893,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Enveric Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $1.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $37.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.43. The stock had a trading volume of 623,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,329. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $221.53 and a 52 week high of $417.82.

GSK (GSK)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $37.56. 4,059,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. GSK has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

NYSE:COR traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.49. The company had a trading volume of 415,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,642. Cencora has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $262.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.56.

