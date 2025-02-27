Top Electric Vehicle Stocks Worth Watching – February 27th

Tesla, NIO, Rivian Automotive, Baidu, XPeng, Li Auto, and Lucid Group are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares in companies focused on the design, development, and production of electric vehicles and their associated technologies, such as batteries and charging infrastructure. These stocks offer investors exposure to a rapidly growing segment of the automotive and energy industries, driven by increasing demand for sustainable transportation solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.27. The company had a trading volume of 59,926,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,197,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.99 and its 200-day moving average is $315.51. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

NIO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 100,881,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,798,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,319,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,779,758. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.04. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,796. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. Baidu has a 12 month low of $77.19 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.02.

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

XPEV stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,624,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,315,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 2.77. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

LI stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,008,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.31. 80,913,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,716,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Lucid Group has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.43.

