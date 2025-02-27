Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,564 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 140% compared to the average daily volume of 1,904 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GNW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.