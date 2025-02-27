Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,064 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 134% compared to the average volume of 3,450 call options.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.
MQ stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.17. 10,287,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,355. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 209.25 and a beta of 1.52.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
