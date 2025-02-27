Traders Purchase Large Volume of Li Auto Put Options (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 21,298 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average volume of 16,347 put options.

Li Auto Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Li Auto stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.97. 5,912,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,645,150. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LI. Barclays increased their price target on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 55.0% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,643,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,017,000 after buying an additional 3,778,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,137,000 after buying an additional 99,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 422.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,252,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,410 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,508,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after buying an additional 24,416 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 530,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.