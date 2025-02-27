TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.93%. TriMas updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.700-1.850 EPS.

TriMas Stock Performance

TriMas stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.51. 1,158,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,114. The firm has a market cap of $832.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15. TriMas has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

