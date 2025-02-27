Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.72% of Trinity Biotech worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

