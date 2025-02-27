Trinseo PLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 63.2% per year over the last three years. Trinseo has a dividend payout ratio of -1.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Trinseo to earn ($2.12) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1.9%.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.02. 192,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,097. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $177.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.54. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

About Trinseo

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.37). On average, research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.