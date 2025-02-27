Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 52140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a market cap of $593.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 5,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $74,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 443,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,857.60. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,998 shares of company stock valued at $344,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

