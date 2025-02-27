U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.40%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 450,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 154,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

