UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.06. 120,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,273. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.84.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 42.80%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 1,292.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,311 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,148,000 after buying an additional 28,688 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
