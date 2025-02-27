uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90), Zacks reports. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,131. The stock has a market cap of $588.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.39. uniQure has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get uniQure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $26,079.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,091.45. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.